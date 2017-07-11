Simone Biles Brushes Off Critic Who Called Her A Bad Role Model

is not about to apologize for enjoying some hard-earned down time.

The Olympic gold medalist has been living it up for months after her stellar showing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. With the exception of her awe-inspiring run on Dancing With the Stars, Simone has been chilling out before getting back on her grind for the 2020 Olympic games.

Most people wouldn’t begrudge her some rest and relaxation, but one Twitter user thinks she’s setting a bad example by taking an extended vacation.

Some random critic decided to burn up some of her “Seems like u have partied non stop for year #trash #unfollow.” Clearly somebody was bothered that the gymnast has been soaking up some sun on the beaches of Hawaii and they were not.

Simone clapped back with credentials, writing, “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

Although Simone got her hater together, she revealed that the accusation really upset her.

Simone envoked the power of the block button to shut out the negativity.

For what it’s worth, we believe Simone is more than deserving of some peace and quiet after a lifetime of work. Remain sun-drenched and unbothered, Simone!

