KEYSHIA COLE SUED WOMAN SEEKS $4 MILLION IN DAMAGES

Keshia Cole put a serious hurting on the woman she accused of banging Birdman … at least according to the woman who’s now demanding $4 million to cover a slew of alleged injuries.

Keyshia was dating Birdman in 2014 when, according to a police report, she found Sabrina Mercadel at his L.A. penthouse, flew into a jealous rage, and allegedly beat the hell out of her. Sabrina’s now laying out the full extent of her damages (financial and physical):

– $1.5 mil, pain and suffering

– $500k, emotional distress

– $2 mil, loss of use of body part

– $200k, future medical expenses

– $50k, loss of earnings

– $300k, future loss of earnings

Source TMZ

