Republican Senator Urges Intelligence Panel To Question Donald Trump Jr.

The president’s eldest son admits to meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain damaging Clinton information.

One of the few GOP senators who has been critical of the Trump administration wants answers about a potentially explosive revelation involving possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

The Hill reports that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) urged the Senate Intelligence panel on Monday to interview Donald Trump Jr. about a previously undisclosed meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to a New York Times article on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with the Kremlin-connect attorney who promised to turn over “compromising information” on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower.

Collins said that “our intelligence committee needs to interview him (Donald Trump Jr.) and others who attended the meeting,” The Hill reported.

The president’s eldest son denies receiving any information about Clinton, saying that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, made “vague, ambiguous” statements and shared “no meaningful information,” according to The Hill.

Although he downplays the encounter, the revelation comes against the backdrop of several probes of Trump campaign ties with the Russians.

According to Politico, the president’s eldest son has entered “a legal danger zone,” after admitting to the meeting. Legal experts told the outlet that he may have violated federal criminal statutes that prohibit seeking or accepting something of value from a foreign national and possible conspiracy to defraud the United States.

