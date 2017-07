Snoop Documenting Gospel Album

Snoop is working hard to make his new gospel album come to the light by documenting it all. Currently, Michelle Williams from Destiny Child, Donald Lawrence and Patti Labelle has finished their song with Snoop. NO DATE FOR CD RELEASE YET.

According to Elev8

We ‘ve been telling you that Snoop Dog is working on a gospel record. The first evidnece ofthis came from a text exchange from his mother. It’s amazing to see his mom’s reaction when her shares his the news.

