Jesse Williams Finally Opens Up About His Divorce On Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes’

Check out the touching piece.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2012 VIP Reception At The Home Of Eugenio Lopez, Celebrating Kick-Off Of ALAC 2012

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty


Jesse Williams has been silent about his pending divorce and custody drama. But leave it to Jay-Z to get someone to open up about their innermost feelings.

In the visual Tidal piece, Footnotes for 4:44, Williams addressed cheating rumors, saying, “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f***ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

You may recall that Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee are in the middle of a custody battle over their two children, Maceo and Sadie. The actor filed for divorce back in April.

Jesse joined Hov, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar and more on Footnotes for candid discussions on relationships, love, the pressures of celebrity and more.

Check it out here.

Photos