Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues

McGregor gives Mayweather a taste of his own medicine.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
With rumors circulating that big money spender Floyd Mayweather owes approximately $100 million in back taxes, rival Conor McGregor has had every opportunity to poke a little fun at the champ. In a recent chat with TMZ, he did just that.

While in the middle of a shopping spree, McGregor bragged about blowing money fast. The martial artist told the gossip site, “I’m on Rodeo Drive! I’m blowing f*cking loads of it!”

According to McGregor, Mayweather should’ve never come out of retirement: “That’s gotta sting,” he said referring to Mayweather’s tax troubles. “He should’ve paid his taxes and stayed retired and kept my name out of his mouth!” Well, damn.

Mayweather is reportedly leaning on his fight against McGregor on August 26 to pay off his 2015 tax debt. Watch McGregor talk tons of sh*t in the clip above.

