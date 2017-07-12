National
Home > National

Donnell Lindsey Sentenced to 37 Years to Life in Prison for Major Howard’s Death

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

Judge John P. O’Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.

He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison.

https://www.facebook.com/Cleveland19News/videos/10155578235194443/?hc_ref=ARQ-mpUT9cr3tvgZxuNJpCSSN6795QZ1AG2ZVLRdCa6mbPYw2mGaYHmorEgtPu3WcRw

The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of JasonDoiy and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 7 months ago
12.29.16
Photos