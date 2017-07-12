Donnell Lindsey Sentenced to 37 Years to Life in Prison for Major Howard’s Death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.
Judge John P. O’Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.
He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison.
The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.
