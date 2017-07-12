MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Reveals He’s Leaving The GOP

MSNBC fixture Joe Scarborough says the current state of the GOP has pushed him to the point where he’s leaving the party. It’s a revelation he shared during the taping of tonight’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scarborough, who you may also know from the President of the United States tweeted jabs, slammed Republicans for the direction they’re steering the country to. Asked by Colbert how that impacts the former congressman as a member of the party, the Morning Joe co-host broke it down.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” explained Scarborough. “I’ve got to become an independent.”

