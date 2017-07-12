National
Home > National

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Reveals He’s Leaving The GOP

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

GOP Logo, Republican National Committee Logo

Source: Fotosearch / Stringer / Getty


MSNBC fixture Joe Scarborough says the current state of the GOP has pushed him to the point where he’s leaving the party. It’s a revelation he shared during the taping of tonight’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Scarborough, who you may also know from the President of the United States tweeted jabs, slammed Republicans for the direction they’re steering the country to. Asked by Colbert how that impacts the former congressman as a member of the party, the Morning Joe co-host broke it down.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” explained Scarborough. “I’ve got to become an independent.”


READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Fotosearch, Stringer, and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook, CBS, The Late Show, and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 7 months ago
12.29.16
Photos