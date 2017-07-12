Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Claims Against Rob

Mrs. West has receipts to prove that her former friend violated the code.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 26, 2016

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about the drama that is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — sort of.

According to ABC News, when they approached Mrs. West for comment about Rob’s social media meltdown, she simply sent the NDA Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. Although Kim didn’t comment further, the NDA papers suggest that Chy is in direct violation of the agreement.

The agreement states, that Chyna “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”

Chyna’s rep says no one from the Kardashian clan has reached out to her. As for Rob, we previously reported that he apologized to his sisters for leaking Blac Chyna’s nudes and has vowed to lay low until the entire ordeal has played out.

Do you think Chyna’s controversial lawyer Lisa Bloom can get her out of this one?

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 7 months ago
12.29.16
Photos