Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing Blac Chyna

On the latest episode of the of the madness, Rob finally apologized to his family for slut shaming his baby mama and embarrassing the entire Kardashian crew with his antics. According to TMZ, Rob talked to all of his sisters and his mom, telling them he has no excuse for posting nude pics of Chyna and her medical information on social media.
He reportedly regrets he didn’t deal with the Chyna drama privately and said it wouldn’t happen again. The most validating part of the apology for his sisters is that he admitted they were right about his relationship with Chy being toxic. Rob also said that he stayed with Chyna longer than he should have because he grew up in a two-parent household and wanted the same for Dream.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner have reportedly accepted Rob’s apology and have opted to stay quiet about the drama for the sake of baby Dream. Staying silent on social media about family drama is a new feat for the Kardashian family.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
7. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
8. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
9. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her kids King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Winning!
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.