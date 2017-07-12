Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With Sir the Baptist

Things got messy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Majic Summer Block Party: Brandy [PHOTOS]

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Brandy and Sir the Baptist are reportedly finished as a couple. Now, The Shade Room is giving more details on their split. According to them, other women were involved.

Sir went on Instagram Live recently and fans began to question where Brandy was. He responded with “I don’t know where Brandy at fam, she’s at home somewhere.” He continued, “We good, you don’t have to ask about Brandy every time.” TSR reports that Sir the Baptist was spotted with two women named Alyssa and Amal and this played a part in Brandy checking out of the relationship. Along with this, Sir’s baby mama reportedly showed up to his birthday dinner during the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Brandy was present when she showed up unannounced and it was revealed that Sir had been seeing her behind Brandy’s back.

The IG live video that Sir recorded was supposedly the final straw for Brandy. “Once Brandy saw that IG live video, it was a done deal,” one source said. “When she sees red flags, that means it’s time to go and that was one too many. She would rather be alone than unhappy!”

There you have it. Brandy’s pics with Sir have all been taken down from her Instagram and it looks like she officially gave the recording artist the axe. We’ll keep you updated if any more info on the split surfaces.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With Sir the Baptist

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 7 months ago
12.29.16
Photos