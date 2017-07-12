Jeremy Meeks Files For Legal Separation From His Wife

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

After being caught kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green, prison bae Jeremy Meeks has filed for legal separation from his wife. Meeks is reportedly asking for joint physical and legal custody of their son.

From TMZ:

“According to new docs filed on Monday … the convict-turned-model is seeking legal separation from Melissa Meeks. The couple has a child together, 7-year-old Jeremy Jr., and she has another son from a previous relationship. Meeks’ wife recently said she was going to file for divorce from Jeremy after photos surfaced last month of him kissing Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, on a yacht in Turkey.”

TMZ reports Meeks lists their separation as June 24, which is interesting because that’s four days before he was caught with Chloe. If you missed the drama, catch up here. Looks like prison bae is about to be on the market.