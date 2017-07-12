Jeremy Meeks Files For Legal Separation From His Wife

After being caught kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green, prison bae Jeremy Meeks has filed for legal separation from his wife. Meeks is reportedly asking for joint physical and legal custody of their son.
From TMZ:
“According to new docs filed on Monday … the convict-turned-model is seeking legal separation from Melissa Meeks. The couple has a child together, 7-year-old Jeremy Jr., and she has another son from a previous relationship. Meeks’ wife recently said she was going to file for divorce from Jeremy after photos surfaced last month of him kissing Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, on a yacht in Turkey.”
TMZ reports Meeks lists their separation as June 24, which is interesting because that’s four days before he was caught with Chloe. If you missed the drama, catch up here. Looks like prison bae is about to be on the market.
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Justin Bieber was arrested for drag racing & DUI.
2. James Brown was arrested for Criminal Domestic Violence in 2004.
3. Mel Gibson's 2006 police mugshot after he was arrested for drinking and driving.
4. Nicole Richie's 2006 mugshot after she was arrested for DUI.
5. Michelle Rodriguez's 2007 mugshot photo in Los Angeles.
6. Bruno Mars poses for a mugshot in 2010.
7. Snooki's 2010 police mugshot.
8. Charles Barkley's mugshot after he was arrested for drink driving in 2008.
9. Samantha Ronson strikes a sassy pose after being arrested for drunk driving in 2011.
10. "Teen Mom" Jenelle Evans' 2013 mugshot.
11. Haley Joel Osment's mugshot after he was charged with driving under the influence in 2006.
12. Mischa Barton manages a wry smile for her police mugshot after being arrested for DUI in 2007.
13. Floyd Mayweather smiles in his police mugshot after being arrested in Las Vegas over an outstanding warrant for an alleged assault in 2010.
14. Andy Dick smirks in his mugshot after being arrested at a restaurant in Cali, for allegedly being under the influence.
15. "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' mugshot after she was arrested by police for allegedly cyberstalking.
16. J.R. Smith arrested in 2012 after he was a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest.
17. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson posed after being arrested for driving under the influence in 2012.
18. George Boedecker, founder of the Crocs line of footwear, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012.
19. Tommy 'Tiny' Lister's mugshot/booking photo taken after he was charged in 2012 for allegedly committing multimillion dollar mortgage fraud.
20. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2013.
21. Lindsay Lohan smirked as she posed for her mugshot after starting her 90-day jail sentence in 2010.
22. Kid Rock laughed as he was arrested by police after allegedly punching a DJ at a strip club in 2005.
23. OJ Simpson following his 2007 Las Vegas arrest.
24. Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago convenience store in 2007.
25. Paris Hilton smiling for her 2010 police mugshot after she was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly possessing cocaine.
