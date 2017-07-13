Tamron Hall Returning To TV With Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall Returning To TV With Daytime Talk Show

After her controversial departure from NBC News, the popular anchor has a deal with Weinstein Television.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 6 hours ago
Fans were disappointed when Tamron Hall departed NBC’s “Today” show and MSNBC in February, under a cloud of controversy. But she’ll soon be back on air.

Variety reports that Weinstein Television announced on Wednesday that it’s developing a daytime talk show featuring Hall, who will co-create, host and produce the program.

Harvey Weinstein, the company’s co-chairman, said in a statement that developing a talk show has been on his agenda for quite some time, but he needed the right person at the helm.

“Tamron is far and away that person,” Weinstein said. “She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

The daily talk show, which is currently untitled, will feature segments on current affairs, human interest and celebrity interviews.

Weinstein also said that his company is collaborating with Hall to create other non-scripted programming in addition to the talk show.

Hall left NBC News following the announcement that former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly was joining the network and would appear on multiple shows, with one replacing Hall’s “Today” show time slot. NBC has said that they’d wanted Hall to stay, but it seemed to many that the network pushed her out the door.

Indeed, the National Association of Black Journalists described NBC’s move as a “whitewashing.” The organization noted that Hall and co-host Al Roker were “enjoying ratings success” before the switch.

SOURCE:  Variety, National Association of Black Journalists

