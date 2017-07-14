Beyonce Wears Men’s Dress by Palomo In Baby Reveal Pic

Beyonce Wears Men’s Dress by Palomo In Baby Reveal Pic

Yes it's a dress but it's for men

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 57 mins ago
Beyonce basically broke the internet posting the first picture of herself with her newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the early morning of June 14th.  In the beautiful picture Beyonce reused the floral backdrop, obviously fake, that she used in the baby announcement and at her Carter Push Party.

In the new picture Beyonce wore 25 year old Alejandro Gómez Palomo an uprising Spanish men’s wear designer.  Palomo made a splash in the fashion industry earlier this year with his premier at New York Fashion Week.  He is know for gender non-conformity dressing many of his male models in dresses and feminine print suits etc.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine Palomo described Beyonce’s one of a kind look as “gown in shape of a big fur coat — sleeved and open.”  Palomo made the custom dress from vintage silk months ago but thought Beyonce would never wear it.  So why did Beyonce pick this particular designer?  Beyonce is an outspoken feminist and wearing a designer that likes to blur the lines of gender makes complete sense.  Beyonce’s lyrics often refer to women not having to conform to what society thinks a woman should be.  Other symbolism noted is that her Palomo look is a soft pink and a soft blue, an obvious nod to Rumi and Sir.

