Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status

Kenya is determined to protect her marriage from the glare of reality tv, but there are claims she may change her mind for the right price.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Kenya Moore hinted that Bravo won’t be taking her peach just yet.

Ever since Kenya said “I do” during a secret beach wedding last month–far away from Bravo cameras–there has been speculation that she may be getting booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta for her stunt.

Supposedly, producers have tried to threaten her to bring her husband on the show or else. Still, Kenya’s sticking to her resolve to protect her marriage from the prying eyes of the public.

Professionally, Kenya has done what she can to curb suspicions that she’s on her way off the show. Most recently, she went on Instragram to show off her outfit for shooting a season 10 scene, but some fans aren’t convinced that her position is secure.

Urban Belle reports that after one fan pleaded with Kenya not to leave the show, Kenya seemed to reassure them that her spot on the cast is safe, writing, “Thank u love…not my time yet.”

From Kenya’s tweet, it looks like she and the producers have reached an agreement. However, there have also been claims that she was using her marriage as something of bargaining chip when pushing for a raise. Producers are supposedly adamant about Kenya bringing her new husband out in front of the cameras, so it’s possible that she will make them pay dearly to make it worth her while.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Kenya is “still going back and forth with producers over her new relationship being on the show.”

Supposedly, she wants to be pulling in a check on par with one of the OGs of RHOA. “She’s trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract,” the insider claimed. “The network feels as though she’s using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

Kenya has yet to speak on the accusations at this time.

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

Photos