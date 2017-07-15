Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte a Crazy Amount of Money

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

The 2016 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Inside

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Sad news for Mel B following her split from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte: the former Spice Girl has been ordered to fork over $40,000 a month in spousal support to her ex. Belafonte will also get a lump sum of $140,000 for attorney and forensic fees.

According to TMZ, the judge granted Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support on the basis that he needed help paying for food, housing and his phone bill. Mel B previously contested Stephen’s demands, saying the amounts of money he was requesting (like the $750 per month for a new cell phone) were ridiculous. There’s a bright side for Mel, though. Apparently, the spousal support arrangement is temporary until both parties finalize their divorce settlement.

Mel B and Stephen had been together for 10 years before splitting in April of this year. The singer and America’s Got Talent judge accused her then-husband of making her life a living hell throughout their relationship by abusing her, forcing her into threesomes and getting their nanny pregnant.

Mel B currently has a restraining order out on Stephen, which was granted back in April. Mel is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Madison.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte a Crazy Amount of Money

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 13 hours ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos