White Doctor Calls Black Patient ‘Aunt Jemima’ During Appointment

A Black woman from Tennessee is calling out her doctor after he allegedly called her a racial slur during her appointment, the New York Daily News reports.
Lexi Carter visited her doctor James Turner, who is White, for a July 11 appointment. When he came into the examination room he called her “Aunt Jemima,” the outlet reported.
“He had a young girl, physician’s assistant trainee, a student with him and he looked at me and he goes ‘Hi Aunt Jemima,’” said Carter, according to the source.
Carter added that Turner unapologetically used the term to address her multiple times.
Aunt Jemima, a brand owned by Quaker Oats Company, was originally depicted as a servant and closely resembled images of mammies—a derogatory term used to describe a Black nursemaid.
Although the company decided to change Aunt Jemima’s image nearly three decades ago, its link to racist imagery still lingered, The Daily News noted.
Dr. Turner issued an apology: “Anything I said that tarnishes that image and my respect for her was a misspoken blunder on my part and was not intended to show disrespect for Ms. Carter,” he stated, according to the outlet.
An apology did not suffice for Carter who plans to file a complaint with Tennessee’s medical board.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
