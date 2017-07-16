White Doctor Calls Black Patient ‘Aunt Jemima’ During Appointment

Photo by

National
Home > National

White Doctor Calls Black Patient ‘Aunt Jemima’ During Appointment

Lexi Carter plans on filing a complaint with Tennessee’s medical board.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

A Black woman from Tennessee is calling out her doctor after he allegedly called her a racial slur during her appointment, the New York Daily News reports.

Lexi Carter visited her doctor James Turner, who is White, for a July 11 appointment. When he came into the examination room he called her “Aunt Jemima,” the outlet reported.

“He had a young girl, physician’s assistant trainee, a student with him and he looked at me and he goes ‘Hi Aunt Jemima,’” said Carter, according to the source.

Carter added that Turner unapologetically used the term to address her multiple times.

Aunt Jemima, a brand owned by Quaker Oats Company, was originally depicted as a servant and closely resembled images of mammies—a derogatory term used to describe a Black nursemaid.

Although the company decided to change Aunt Jemima’s image nearly three decades ago, its link to racist imagery still lingered, The Daily News noted.

Dr. Turner issued an apology: “Anything I said that tarnishes that image and my respect for her was a misspoken blunder on my part and was not intended to show disrespect for Ms. Carter,” he stated, according to the outlet.

An apology did not suffice for Carter who plans to file a complaint with Tennessee’s medical board.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Tennessee Deputy Fatally Shoots New Orleans Man

Black Miami Doctor Causes Permanent Brain Damage In At Least 3 Babies Born To Teen Moms

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 hours ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos