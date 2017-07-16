WATCH: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears

WATCH: Civil Rights Exhibit Brings Rep. John Lewis To Tears

Rep. Lewis says although we have made progress “there are forces in America trying to slow us down.”

Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was brought to tears while visiting an exhibit centered on sit-ins at Atlanta’s Center for Civil and Human Rights, The Hill reports.

Lewis’ visit was captured on former Obama adviser David Axelrod’s CNN show “The Axe Files.” While visiting the exhibit, Axelrod and Lewis listened to reenactments of the verbal and physical violence protesters endured at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement, the outlet wrote.

Listening to those recordings was a full circle moment for Lewis, who had experienced that type of treatment first-hand. According to the source, during the historic 1965 civil rights demonstration in Selma, someone attacked Lewis with a club.

When Axelrod asked Lewis how he felt after listening to those recreated scenes, tears welled up in Lewis’ eyes. “Surreal. It is real. Exactly what happened,” he said.

The congressman noted the current state of politics in America, stating that although there has been progress made within our country since the Civil Rights era, there are “forces” that are trying to reverse it. When asked about President Donald Trump, Lewis said that he was “uncaring” and uninformed about civil rights, The Hill reported.

Lewis has been very outspoken about his disapproval of Trump, who sparked controversy after tweeting demeaning remarks about Lewis’ contributions to the Civil Rights Movement earlier this year.

SOURCE: The Hill

