Listen Live
Entertainment

The Blackspin: Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pete Rock And CL Smooth Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

One of the greatest things that made the Golden Era of hip-hop so, well, golden was the art of sampling jazz music into beats and rhymes of the times.

That hit of nostalgia got a hold of Amanda and Supreme this week, leading us to a fun segment of “The Blackspin” here on The Amanda Seales Show to discuss our favorite jazzy raps of all time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Joel Bervelle Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show

Classic cuts from that era like “T.R.O.Y.” by Pete Rock & CL Smooth, “Stakes Is High” from the genius minds of De La Soul and the literal namesake cut “Jazz (We’ve Got)” by A Tribe Called Quest are just some of the glaring examples. However, take a listen below and you might come across a few deef cuts to add into your playlist!

Reminisce over classic jazz samples in hip-hop with Amanda and Supreme below for “The Blackspin” here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

 

 

The post The Blackspin: Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The Blackspin: Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY
Contests

Win Jasmine’s “Bad Girl Trip”!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Black Business Spotlight Winner Gentle Touch
Entrepreneurship

Black Business Spotlight: Nicole Stewart

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close