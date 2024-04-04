Listen Live
Entertainment

Joel Bervell Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

There’s a deeper relationship that Black people must have with their health, particularly when it comes to making sure that we’re getting the best care when it matters the most.

One person who knows a thing or two on the subject is viral medical expert Joel Bervell. As a 2017 alum of Yale University and self-described “Medical Myth-buster,” it was an honor having him as a guest on The Amanda Seales Show to give us a crash course on all things kidney health.

 

 

RELATED: Should You Get Divorced Over A Genocide? | The Amanda Seales Show

From how it’s affecting our pockets to the way racism that plays a major part in the process on many occasions, Joel sat with us for a slightly more extended period of time in order to make sure we were well-versed on the full scope of things. If you have the time to watch the entire segment, we highly recommend you tune in and even take some notes!

Learn something new about your kidneys below from medical expert Joel Bervell here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Joel Bervell Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Joel Bervell Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Joel Bervell Breaks Down Where Black People Stand In the Medical Field | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY
Contests

Win Jasmine’s “Bad Girl Trip”!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

ELLICOTT CITY, MD - JULY 31: Zack Dickerson, 29, red t-shirt,
Home

Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close