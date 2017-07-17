[Exclusive] Reporter Says FBI Possibly Investigating R. Kelly Over Another Sex Scandal

Photo by

[Exclusive] Reporter Says FBI Possibly Investigating R. Kelly Over Another Sex Scandal

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Reporter Jim Derogatis has been following the R. Kelly sex scandal for years. He was the reporter who dropped the bombshell that the singer married the late Aaliyah illegally when she was only 15 years old. Now Derogatis has dropped another bombshell on Buzzfeed stating that parents of teens are saying that Kelly is reportedly holding their daughters against their will.

Jim Derogatis

Source: Jim Derogatis / Jim Derogatis

 

Derogatis talks to The Fam In The Morning about the Buzzfeed article and says that the FBI won’t officially say it.. but Kelly is under investigation because of these alledged acts.

