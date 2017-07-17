Entertainment
Tyler Perry Leaves Oprah’s OWN Network For A Deal With Viacom

The man is hot on the market.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Tyler Perry is changing things up when it comes to his creative home. According to The Grio, the nogul has just signed a long-term deal with media conglomerate Viacom.

The deal has Perry set to produce 90 episodes annually of original drama and comedy series. The projects would be geared towards BET and other Viacom networks, giving them exclusive distribution rights to Perry’s short-form video content. It’s Paramount Pictures group will also get first-look rights on any future feature film ideas.

Though the deal has been confirmed, the TV and video aspects won’t start until 2019 because Perry has to finish his commitment to the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The Viacom deal is set to continue through 2024. A chief executive, Robert Bakish, said in a statement, “Tyler is a prolific creative force, and I’m excited that this collaboration will bring his signature humor and powerful storytelling to Viacom’s audiences while further cementing BET’s position as the leading home for bold, relevant African-American programming and scripted content.”

It appears Perry is on to more new and exciting things. Just make sure you finish up that contract with OWN Mr. Perry. We doubt you’d want to try your luck with Oprah.

 

