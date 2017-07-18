Features
Home > Features

WTH? Walmart.com Uses The N-Word To Describe A Product

One third party vendor got real brave.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Walmart

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc


Walmart came under heat recently due to a third party’s racist choice of words used on their website. A cap was listed for sell and instead of using words like dark brown or tan to describe the color, the vendor used “n*gger brown.”

Yup, that’s right. Someone got really brave that upload day.

One Full Frontal with Samantha Bee writer, Travon Free, took notice and tweeted, “Umm, @walmart, we need to have a chat…”

The director for corporate communications for Walmart, Danit Marquardt, said in a statement, “We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

Walmart declined to identify the third party seller but Marquardt said they’ve been removed from Walmart’s site as they continue to investigate.

Walmart initially removed the offensive word from the title of the product, but it was still left in the details section, where the color is listed. By Monday the word was taken out of the details section all together and the product itself was no longer for sale. Only the black version of the item continued to be listed. The cap turned out to be a counterfeit version of the Jagazi Naturals brand in the U.K. Chizo Onuh of Jagazi Naturals went on to say, “We’re very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. It just doesn’t make any sense. No one will buy the product when you put that offensive name on it.”

Hopefully.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading WTH? Walmart.com Uses The N-Word To Describe A Product

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos