Your browser does not support iframes.

Misty Copeland inspires millions of women and girls around the world but did you know that she also inspires our very own Alfredas?

Alfredas chatted with the legendary ballerina to learn about her role on World Of Dance, her post-ballet dreams and more.

Check out the full interview above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!