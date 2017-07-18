Shannon Sharpe Speaks Out Against Michael Vick For Kaepernick Comments [VIDEO]

Mike Vick says Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair – Shannon and Rob Parker respond. Shannon Sharpe went to town on the ignorant comments made by Michael Vick saying that Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair to be perceived more likable.
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the ‘fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Woke bae.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 9 of 9
