Kellis makes a statement about SEX CULT!

Today this afternoon, R. Kelly issued a statement about the alleged Sex Cult that he holding young ladies under. Kelly’s lawyer read a statement and I quote. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Now, one of Kelly’s alleged victims has responded too. In a video interview with TMZ, 21-year-old Jocelyn Savage said, “I just mainly want to say that I am in a happy place with my life. I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is okay with me.”

