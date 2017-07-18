Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young Thug Referencing Her Husband

Mrs. Butler put the rapper on blast.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Pimp C Video Shoot

Source: Bill Olive / Getty


Young Thug‘s controversial (and sometimes inaudible) lyrics has gotten him in trouble once again — but probably not with someone he expected to have beef with.

Last week, Thugger and Chance the Rapper released a new track called “Big B’s” in which Thug name dropped late rapper Pimp C, much to his wife’s dismay. He rapped, “Pimp C, I ain’t doing that, I’ma f**k her on the sheets, yeah / And all my n***as loyal like Bun B, hold on.” Pimp’s wife, Chinara Butler, took to Instagram to warn the Atlanta rapper to stay in his place. She ranted, “My thing is if Chad was alive you wouldn’t mention his name the way you did, so don’t do it now. Watch your mouth. He’s not here to have that conversation with you, but I am. Keep that s**t to your motherf***ing self.”

Young Thug has yet to respond to Butler and probably has no intentions on changing his verse. Do you think his lyrics were shady or harmless?

Either way, Chinara went in on the rapper for slick dissing her deceased husband, who passed away in 2007 of a drug overdose. Check out her rant in the video above.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

13 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos