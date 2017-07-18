Hip-Hop/R&B Is Now More Popular Than Rock Music

In this day and age where White girls are credited for bringing back cornrows and White rappers are snagging Grammys for Best Rap Album, it comes as no surprise that hip-hop/R&B is now the most consumed genre in the United States.

According to Nielsen, who’ve been responsible for tracking album and single sales for decades, hip-hop/R&B have been responsible for 25.1 percent of the music consumed in America — surpassing rock music (which checks in at 23 percent). Forbes reports that this shift in consumption has something to do with the surging popularity of streaming services. Rock is still the most popular genre when it comes to the sale of albums, earning 40 percent of all sales in the U.S. However, as we all know, album sales are a thing of the past when compared to the easy access of streaming.

Hip-Hop/R&B is reportedly responsible for nearly 30 percent of all on-demand streams across the country. When it comes to these stats, you can thank stars like Beyoncé and Drake for keeping things afloat, despite the fact that albums aren’t selling like they use to. Drizzy’s latest album, More Life, has been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify. Back in March, he became the first artist to reach 10 billion streams on the service.

No wonder all of these pop stars are trying to hop on tracks with artists like Migos and Kendrick Lamar. #StayWoke