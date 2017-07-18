Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Drake

Prepare yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty


Drake is that rapper known to get you in your feelings. One album that was the blueprint for this model was his sophomore release Take Care. The album cover makes you want to lock yourself in a room and reflect on past relationship failures (with some wine of course).

 

Well, Drake has fans back in their emotions thanks to a collection of Instagram pics he posted. He is wearing a black and gold sweat-suit and sits at a dimly lit table, look very similar to the Take Care album cover. Could this mean Take Care 2 is on the horizon? Check out the photo for yourself:

Scuzzi

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Take Care pumped out such hits as “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj and the emotional title track “Take Care” with Rihanna. A sequel to the album could bring in new waves of catchy emo tunes.

Drake has yet to confirm any future projects. For now, it seems like he’s just trolling the Internet with his photo shoots.

Woodbridge Papi

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Night Owl

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Social media is feeding right into Drizzy’s game. See below:

Don’t play with our heartstrings, Drake! You’ve already done enough damage!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Drake

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos