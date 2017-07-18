Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Drake

is that rapper known to get you in your feelings. One album that was the blueprint for this model was his sophomore release Take Care. The album cover makes you want to lock yourself in a room and reflect on past relationship failures (with some wine of course).

Well, Drake has fans back in their emotions thanks to a collection of Instagram pics he posted. He is wearing a black and gold sweat-suit and sits at a dimly lit table, look very similar to the Take Care album cover. Could this mean Take Care 2 is on the horizon? Check out the photo for yourself:

Scuzzi A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Take Care pumped out such hits as “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj and the emotional title track “Take Care” with Rihanna. A sequel to the album could bring in new waves of catchy emo tunes.

Drake has yet to confirm any future projects. For now, it seems like he’s just trolling the Internet with his photo shoots.

Woodbridge Papi A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Night Owl A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Social media is feeding right into Drizzy’s game. See below:

Drizzy got the curls back and just posted this, Take Care 2 incoming pic.twitter.com/qVM2F0nPu9 — zain (@zainqureshi97) July 17, 2017

IF DRAKE DROP TAKE CARE 2 BITCH ITS TEARS EVERY NIGHT — phoenix. (@scumnigger) July 18, 2017

take care 2, featuring Jamaican drake, London drake and houston drake pic.twitter.com/E46ffU4TWS — BIG BALLER WAY (@LILAFRIMANE) July 18, 2017

If Drake gives us Take Care 2 I'mma deadass get drunk and call my 8th grade ex girlfriend crying @ like 1am talking bout the times we had — Things Drake Do (@ThingsDrakeDo) July 18, 2017

If Take Care 2 comes out I'm breaking up with my girlfriend and getting back with my ex — Cale🌵 (@ScumbagBaleb) July 18, 2017

Don’t play with our heartstrings, Drake! You’ve already done enough damage!

