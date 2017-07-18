Colin Kaepernick Claps Back At Michael Vick

Michael Vick made some very bold comments about why he thinks Colin Kaepernick is out of an NFL job. The former Eagles star believes that Kaep needs to ditch the Afro for a more “professional” appearance if he wants to play professional football. But in true Kaepernick fashion, the former San Francisco 49ers star stood up for what he believed in and clapped back. Colin took to Twitter, see below:
That is what you call grown man shade.
Although Collin didn’t specifically mention Vick, the timely posts insinuates that Mike’s opinions about the league have changed over the years, following his 18-month stint in prison for financing dog fights. Michael Vick posted a tweet of his own, reneging on his prior comments:
Do you think Michael Vick’s comments were taken out of context or was it just some Black hair bashing?
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the 'fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Woke bae.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. "It's better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life."- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom."- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. "- MLKSource:Instagram 9 of 9
