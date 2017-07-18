Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Colin Kaepernick Claps Back At Michael Vick

See the royal response.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Jared Wickerham / Getty


Michael Vick made some very bold comments about why he thinks Colin Kaepernick is out of an NFL job. The former Eagles star believes that Kaep needs to ditch the Afro for a more “professional” appearance if he wants to play professional football. But in true Kaepernick fashion, the former San Francisco 49ers star stood up for what he believed in and clapped back. Colin took to Twitter, see below:

That is what you call grown man shade.

Although Collin didn’t specifically mention Vick, the timely posts insinuates that Mike’s opinions about the league have changed over the years, following his 18-month stint in prison for financing dog fights. Michael Vick posted a tweet of his own, reneging on his prior comments:

Do you think Michael Vick’s comments were taken out of context or was it just some Black hair bashing?

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos