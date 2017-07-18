Entertainment
The Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Hostage Rips Into The Singer

Jocelyn Savage's dad is livid with Kells.

Posted 23 hours ago
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'

The father of one of R. Kelly‘s alleged sex victims is not letting the singer get off easy.

After Kells denied claims that he’s the mastermind behind an abusive sex cult, 21-year-old Jocelyn Savage also spoke out, saying that she’s “happy” and “not captive” — but her father isn’t buying it. In a video of his own, Tim Savage spoke to TMZ about how his daughter is experiencing Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to her relationship with Kelly.

Kelly rep threatened to sue Tim —  he told TMZ, “Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit you should have filed it yesterday. I’m waiting on you. File the lawsuit. If that’s what you want to do, I’ll see you in court. File it so everybody can see your dirty laundry. That’s what they need to see.” Savage added that he’s praying for his daughter.

As we previously reported, R. Kelly is allegedly being investigated by the FBI for claims that he’s housing and abusing young women in a sex cult at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

Check out the video above.

