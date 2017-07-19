NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

Photo by

National
Home > National

NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims Trump's commission is disenfranchising and intimidating people of color.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Alawsuit filed Tuesday by the NAACP claims President Donald Trump‘s controversial voter fraud commission is motivated by racial discrimination against voters of color, the New York Daily News reports.

The suit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday, said that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is working to disenfranchise and intimidate people of color. Trump launched the commission through an executive order on May 11 designed to investigate his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral misconduct.

So far, the group has requested that every state turn over extensive personal information on voters, the report says. But the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Ordinary People Society, another national civil rights group, will not tolerate an illegal investigation and attempts at voter suppression.

Both civil rights groups are seeking to stop the commission from comparing voter rolls to a list of non-citizens provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

That process, however, is not a reliable method to identify voter fraud, and it is likely to generate numerous false positives, with a disproportionate impact on voters of color,” the suit says.

Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election are stated in the suit, The Washington Post reports. The suit alleges that Trump and his commission’s statements are “grounded on the false premise that Black and Latino voters are more likely to perpetrate voter fraud.”

The NAACP lawsuit is the latest in at least seven other suits against Trump’s commission. Several separate challenges have been filed by groups in Indiana, New Hampshire and Idaho, the Post reports.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home

NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos