Ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing Will Not Face Third Retrial In Sam DuBose Death

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing Will Not Face Third Retrial In Sam DuBose Death

Two previous trials for former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing's ended in mistrials.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ohio prosecutors said Tuesday they will not seek a third retrial for a White ex-University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed Black motorist who died when a traffic stop went awry, Reuters reports.

The first trial for Ray Tensing, who was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting, ended in a mistrial in November. Last month, a retrial ended in another mistrial,

The case began in July 2015 when Tensing, 27, stopped DuBose, 43, for missing a license plate on the front of his car. Tensing claims DuBose then tried to escape by driving off and dragging him, prompting him to use deadly force. But body camera footage fails to support that narrative. Instead it shows the officer firing one shot that struck DuBose in the head.

DuBose’s death sparked protests and nationwide conversations about the use of deadly force by law enforcement against people of color. But trial outcomes in DuBose’s case have blunted hopes for justice, disappointing his family, the report notes.

But Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters told reporters Tuesday that Black and White jurors told him, “We will never get a conviction in this case.” He did not provide details about sticking points.

Tensing’s case has been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office for a potential civil rights violation, where federal prosecutors could “potentially present evidence of racial profiling that was prohibited by a judge during the most recent trial,” NBC News reports.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Trial Date Set For Ray Tensing In Samuel DuBose Killing, University Of Cincinnati Police Resume Patrolling

No Charges For Officers Who Corroborated Ray Tensing’s Account Of Samuel DuBose Shooting

Justice For…A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

Justice For…A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Justice For…A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)

Justice For…A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos