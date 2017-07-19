NEWS ROUNDUP: 86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Arrested Again; Cory Booker Blasts Trump Health Care Threats…AND MORE

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: 86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Arrested Again; Cory Booker Blasts Trump Health Care Threats…AND MORE

Doris Payne, 86, was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stole $86.22 worth of items from a Chamblee, Georgia, Walmart.

Posted 4 hours ago
Authorities arrested notorious elderly jewel thief Doris Payne, 86, on Monday after she allegedly stole $86.22 worth of items from a Chamblee, Georgia, Walmart. Payne, a habitual jewel thief, has a criminal record that goes back to the 1950s. According to reports, she was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor from an arrest in December for stealing two $2,000 diamond necklaces. Read more.

Cory Booker Slams Trump For Health Care Threats

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker lambasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his call to allow Obamacare to collapse. Trump announced his strategy after several senators in the president’s own party revolted against his bill, making the Republican-controlled Senate unable to pass the controversial legislation.

“The great dealmaker failed to make a deal. And so now he’s just saying I am going to imperil 30 million Americans … you will see very devastating things happen.That’s just not a cynical way that’s violating his promises, that’s sinister. It’s evil to plot against Americans like that,” Booker said.

Trump, as usual, blamed the Democrats for his failure on health care. However, Booker pointed out that Senate Republicans created the bill in secret—without input from Democrats. Read more.

Florida Authorities Probe Accidental Opioid Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy

Florida investigators are trying to figure out how 10-year-old Alton Banks, who died on June 23 of a fentanyl overdose, came in contact with the powerful synthetic painkiller. Alton became ill at home after visiting a swimming pool in his Miami neighborhood, and he was later found unconscious that evening.

“We don’t believe he got it at his home,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. “It could be as simple as touching it. It could have been a towel at the pool.”

Doctors often prescribe fentanyl to help cancer patients manage severe pain. It’s now found on the streets in the opioid drug crisis. Police departments have cautioned officers to avoid touching the powerful drug. Read more.

New York City Renames Brooklyn Playground In Honor Of Notorious B.I.G.

A Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn playground, where rapper Notorious B.I.G. once shot hoops will be renamed in his honor at an Aug. 1 ceremony. New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy, who lived in the same apartment building as the late rapper, spearheaded the effort, fulfilling a promise to Biggie’s mother. The legendary hip-hop artist was gunned down in a 1997 drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. Read more.

