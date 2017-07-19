DJ Vader Mixx Featured on CincinnatiUSA

You hear him almost every day on 100.3 but did you know DJ Vader Mixx is much more than a dj?!?! In addition to spinning all of your favorite music on 100.3 and parties around town Vader is a published chef, a leader in our community and an award winning firefighter!

How do you go from firefighter to a DJ? CincinnatiUSA.com gives us some insight into DJ Vader Mixx and all that he has done for our community! Read the full write up here!