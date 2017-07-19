Report: Usher Allegedly Pays Off Women He Infected with Herpes

Talk about confessions…. Radar Online is reporting that singer Usher has paid a woman 1.1 million dollars in a court settlement after infecting her with the herpes virus!
The lawsuit was allegedly settled in December of 2012 years after their relationship ended. His ex is rumored to be his ex wife’s, Tamika Raymond’s, bridesmaid from their 2007 wedding. Tamika accused Usher of cheating in an explosive interview with ET and Usher admitted to his indiscretions in an interview with Oprah.
While it is not illegal to have sex if you have the herpes virus, it is however illegal to not disclose your diagnosis with a sexual partner before sexual contact. Herpes is often called the common cold of sexually transmitted diseases and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one in six people between the ages of 14 to 49 carry the virus. Many don’t even know they have it. Be safe and honest with your partners
