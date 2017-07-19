Democrats Introduce Resolution Of No-Confidence In Trump

House Democrats filed the resolution as a “political intervention” to address Trump’s unpresidential behavior.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Several House Democrats introduced a no-confidence resolution on Wednesday against President Donald Trump to send a message about his unacceptable behavior, USA Today reports.

“It’s just a sad day for Americans that we’ve come to this point,” stated Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who sponsored the resolution, which is a statement that an official is unfit for office.

So far, 23 Democrats endorsed the resolution, including civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, The Hill reported.

The resolution points to a long list of unpresidential behavior. It includes Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who’s accused of masterminding interference of the 2016 presidential election. It also condemns Trump’s degrading comments about women and his Twitter attacks on the media.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) stood with Cohen at a press conference on Wednesday about the resolution. She stated that the president’s actions are “not the behavior of the leader of the free world,” according to The Hill.

The resolution, among other things, calls on Trump to release his tax returns and place his businesses in a blind trust. It also urges the president to respect the First Amendment by granting full access to White House press briefings, cease demeaning comments about the media, and stop doing silly things like posting video of himself wrestling a press logo.

With the Republicans in control of the House, the resolution is doomed. The Democrats understand the political reality, but they want to send a message.

“This is an attempt at a political intervention,” Cohen said, according to USA Today.

With the president’s approval rating falling to an historic low, the Democrats want the public to know that the party hears their concerns, The Hill said. Liberals also hope the resolution would encourage the GOP to confront Trump about his behavior.

SOURCE: USA Today, The Hill

