11 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Usher Allegedly Giving Herpes To Tameka Foster’s Former Bridesmaid

Usher gave a whole new meaning to “Let It Burn” on Wednesday when news broke that the singer allegedly paid out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed he infected her with herpes.

RadarOnline.com broke the story that Usher was diagnosed with herpes around 2009, according to court papers. Despite his condition, the star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus. After denying that he was infected, Usher eventually started paying the woman’s medical bills in 2012. That’s when he had his doctor call the woman to tell her that he did indeed carry the herpes virus.

In spite of the severity of the situation, nothing is exempt from social media condemnation — especially Black Twitter. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below.

Do not come on my page discussing rumors that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced 7.5 years… Some i… https://t.co/aF1C0R3m74 — tameka j foster (@TamekaRaymond) July 20, 2017

Tameka looking at this Usher situation pic.twitter.com/BZ0mlZzNvr — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) July 20, 2017

Usher had to pay a bitch a million dollars for giving her herpes? Shiiit I'm about to go catch it from a rich bitch if it's paying like that — lil duval (@lilduval) July 19, 2017

I guess Usher is about to give us a Confessions part 3 — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) July 20, 2017

I could have loved the rest of my life without knowing this and been ok with it. — Vanessa Belle (@cvhporter) July 20, 2017

Dang, when Usher wrote Let it burn he was really in 2017 all along pic.twitter.com/qyTs1lpAsS — Timothy🈶 (@Cotton1998T) July 19, 2017

Wholesome Black Men Twitter trying to put out the fire caused by Usher, R.Kelly, and Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/sGV7BjyXOf — AO🖐🏿 (@GiftedNegro) July 19, 2017

The Usher jokes are funny but the irony is not lost that most of ya'll glorify raw sex but don't get tested or care about the risk. — BeLoved (@LeBarnesJames) July 20, 2017

😂😂😂 Who made this ?🤔😭😭#usher #lmao #coldblooded #shitsreal #whoa #letitburn 😭 #burned A post shared by Tha Eastside Go⬆ (@_eastsider._) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

The reason Usher got herpes is because him and R-Kelly shared the "Same Girl" pic.twitter.com/3f9vdYPqlE — Recklesshot (@Recklxsshot) July 20, 2017

My last Stroke just went Viral!! ~ Usher to the World — Clean Bandit (@jamrockjammie) July 20, 2017

When I heard usher trend but it was for STD and not music…. pic.twitter.com/HZXHWfCraD — ion Care Bear 🍭🐻 (@SHEWRAP) July 20, 2017

Usher has yet to comment on the reports and we don’t expect a response anytime soon.