Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors

The comedy king speaks.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Kevin Hart may be the reigning king of comedy, but on Wednesday, his life was no laughing matter.

Kev found himself in the virtual hot seat after photos surfaced of him getting too close for comfort with another woman.

The Internet went crazy with the cheating allegations, but luckily Kev is always one meme ahead of the game. He took to Instagram on Wednesday night to address rumors that he’s cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood star has been pretty open about how cheating ruined his first marriage, so hopefully he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

In the words of Jay- Z, “never go Eric Benèt.”

Photos