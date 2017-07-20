This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was Thuggin’ With Tupac Back In The Day

We all loved Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘s performance in the 1996 classic film Set It Off, and now we know where she got her street life inspiration.

On Wednesday, the veteran actress stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning and revealed that when she first met her late friend Tupac Shakur, she was a drug dealer.

Jada revealed, “It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story. One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes.”

The Girls Trip star added, “There was a point in which we met and then we kind of were going our separate ways. And I just felt like, ‘God, one day you’re going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is you saved me. And that just never happened for him. And so that is something that I am constantly having to confront. I know that most people wanna always connect us in this romance thing, but that’s just because they don’t have the story. But it was based in survival, how we held each other down, you know what I’m saying? And when we have somebody that has your back when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything.”

Jada says that at the time she was dealing drugs back in Baltimore, she was “coming out of that life” and he was “getting more into the life.” The news of the her shocking past and details about her relationship it’s Tupac comes just weeks after she slammed All Eyez On Me, a biopic about the slain rapper’s life.



