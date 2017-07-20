Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Accusations Is Affecting His Concert Sales

Kellz has experienced some serious bad press.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

R Kelly Special Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


R. Kelly has a lot going on in his life these days, following the claims that he’s the mastermind behind a sex cult at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta.

But despite all that’s happening around him, Kells still manages to rake in the coins — and lots of it. According to TMZ, the singer has 14 upcoming shows planned, plus, there’s still a huge demand for tickets to see him, amid allegations that he’s running abusive cult.

Sources say that Kelly’s gigs were already scheduled before the scandal broke, however, nothing has changed — all of the shows are still scheduled.

Some of the shows are almost sold out, like the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit, which according to TMZ, has been getting a high volume of calls this week alone.

Besides denying that the sex cult allegations, R. Kelly has yet to speak out on the scandal.  However, one of his alleged victims, Jocelyn Savage, has openly denied the claims multiple times.

The singer is currently under FBI investigation because of the accusations.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 days ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Photos