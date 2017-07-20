Blac Chyna’s Ex Side Piece May Join This Reality Show

The aspiring rapper wants to stretch his 15 minutes of fame as long as he can, and his rumored next move will do just that. According to to TMZ, Ferrari is currently in talks to join the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — but only if they pay up. Sources say that it’s not the the leaking of Chyna’s nudes that got him on the show, it’s that producers are impressed by his brashness and that he’s not afraid to face off with anyone. No word on if Ferrari will officially be a cast member next season, but contracts have been circulating. An insider revealed that the unresolved issue is money and Rarri feels like the show is low-balling him.
But don’t expect his relationship with Chy to be on the VH1 show. Ferrari and Chy are reportedly not a thing anymore, and he has moved on with another woman. His new relationship may be featured on the next season of LHHATL, if he actually signs on to do the show. Technically, Ferrari is doing to Blac Chyna what Chyna did to Rob Kardashian.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
7. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.