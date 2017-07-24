Entertainment
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over SoulCycle Drama

It gets gangsta at the gym.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It goes down at SoulCycle!

In an In Touch article from 2014, Tia Mowry recalled trying to meet Charlize Theron at a SoulCycle session and, according to her, it didn’t go well. “I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh, my God.’ I wasn’t over the top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I’m just being honest.”

According to Dish Nation, when Mowry’s story reached Theron, she got “so pissed off” that she tried to get the Sister, Sister actress banned from the spin class. No word if Theron was successful.

Well, three years later, Theron defended herself on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. When Cohen bought up the incident during his infamous “Plead the Fifth” segment, Theron started off with, “What a b*tch.” Cohen mentioned the In Touch magazine article and asked if she rolled her eyes at Mowry, she replied, “I’m not an eye-roller, but I would be like, f**k off.” She then insisted that she didn’t remember seeing Mowry at SoulCycle, but she apologized if the TV personality was there. You can watch Theron’s shady words below.


More sweating and less fighting, ladies!

