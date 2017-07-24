Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual Assault Case

The NFL Hall of Famer is off the hook.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

16th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty


Michael Irvin is a free man in the court of law.

According to TMZ, prosecutors will not go forward with rape charges against the NFL Hall of Famer after investigators determined there wasn’t enough evidence. You may recall that Irvin was being investigated in Fort Lauderdale after a 27-year-old woman told police that he sexually assaulted her at his hotel room on March 21, 2016. Irvin denied the allegations.

On Monday,  Ron Ishoy at the Broward State Attorney’s Office said,  “The Irvin case has been closed out for lack of evidence and no likelihood of conviction.”

Last month, the Broward County investigation revealed the woman’s rape kit test that was taken at the hospital came back negative. Also, the toxicology report showed that she had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the incident. However, she told police that she had only taken “a small amount” of Xanax, Ecstasy and cocaine.

Reports say that the paperwork closing out the case will be filed this afternoon. Irvin is set to have a news conference on Monday.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos