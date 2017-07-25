Fake Street Signs Warn Minneapolis Residents That Police Are ‘Easily Startled’

Photo by

“Warning: Twin Cities Police easily startled” street signs have appeared, mocking the police officers involved in the Justine Damond shooting.

Minneapolis authorities are on the lookout for a protester (or protesters) behind a campaign to ridicule the police.

KARE-TV reports that street signs, authentic in appearance, began popping up over the weekend that mocks the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond, an unarmed health instructor.

On Monday, transportation crews removed at least two signs that read: “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled.”

The signs are made of metal, mounted with heavy duty screws and painted professionally to look like an authentic street sign, KARE said.

It’s a clear reference to one of the police officers who reportedly told investigators about a loud noise that “startled” him and his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, before Noor shot Damond while sitting in his squad car.

Damond, 40, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. The bide-to-be was approaching the police cruiser when Noor opened fire.

The shooting sparked protest in Minneapolis and her native Australia. There’s no bodycam video of the incident, and authorities have not released enough answers to quiet the protests. Mayor Betsy Hodges forced her police chief to resign on Friday.

SOURCE:  KARE-TV

