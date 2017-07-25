Features
Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp Casts Michelle Pfeiffer And Laurence Fishburne

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
'Man Of Steel' World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Marvel Studios finally took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con today, and president Kevin Feige started things off my talking about the sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp. The standout news was several casting additions: both Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne will be joining the cast.

Pfeiffer be playing the character Janet van Dyne, the wife of inventor Hank Pym, who was played by Michael Douglas in the original film. Van Dyne is an essential character in Marvel lore. She was the original person to take on the moniker of The Wasp, who appeared in a brief flashback sequence in the 2015 film. But in the comics she was even more integral as a founding member of The Avengers themselves. Pfeiffer herself is no stranger to comics adaptation either, famously playing Catwoman and Selina Kyle in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

Source The Verge 

