Report: Justin Bieber Has Officially Found Jesus

It was reported earlier thatcanceled his tour because of exhaustion. Now, TMZ sources are saying that Bieber’s cancellation is deeper than simple exhaustion. According to them, the Biebs has found Jesus.

Someone connected to Hillsong Church told TMZ, that the “Sorry” singer “rededicated his life to Christ. “Bieber’s alleged spiritual enlightenment would explain his random moves when the tour schedule wouldn’t have been super taxing travel-wise.” Another source says the singer’s crew is “incredibly pissed off at him” now that they’re out of a job without warning.

Beibs has known to be tight with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz over the last few months. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s been impacting the singer on a spiritual level. Despite this, TMZ sources say the pastor didn’t advocate for the tour cancellation.

We’ll keep you updated if anymore revealing info surfaces… maybe we’ll have a gospel album from the Biebs in the near future?

Also On 100.3: