Draymond Green Hit With An Assault Lawsuit

Draymond Green has found himself in trouble with the law again.

On Monday, California attorney Lisa Bloom said in a press release that she’s planning to sue the Warriors star for allegedly slapping Michigan State football player, Jermaine Edmondson, last July. According to reports, the alleged slap was after verbal dispute outside a Michigan bar in the early morning of July 10, 2016, and was preceded by an encounter two nights earlier allegedly involving Edmondson, his girlfriend, Green and two of the NBA star’s associates.

Here is my announcement re a new case we are filing against NBA star Draymond Green tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/okpDqPme6r — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 24, 2017

However, Green told reporters about the incident, “I am just letting my attorneys handle the situation. I am hopeful and confident this will be resolved soon.” You may recall that Green was arrested for allegedly slapping Edmondson and faced a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail if found guilty. He was released on $200 bond and didn’t appear in court. The Golden State Warriors also released a statement saying, “This threatened lawsuit relates to an incident that occurred in East Lansing, Michigan over a year ago, for which Draymond paid a noise violation fine. The Warriors will have no further comment at this time.”

Bloom, who represents Edmonson and his girlfriend, said in a statement, “The filing of this lawsuit was a last resort. Mr. Green has refused to accept responsibility for his conduct and so we will ask a jury to educate him and hold him accountable.” Edmondson and his girlfriend plan to speak publicly on Tuesday, during which they will detail their claims about “physical assault, bullying and misleading statements” from Green.

You may know Lisa Bloom from repping stars like Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin.