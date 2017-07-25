Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Gets Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

A milestone in her career.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen

Source: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Chrissy Teigen finally made it! She now joins the illustrious club of people who’ve been blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old model posted a screenshot of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading Trump’s tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account. She accompanied the shot by saying, “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”

Teigen initially told Trump that nobody likes him when he complained on Twitter, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

Apparently, Trump couldn’t handle the criticism from Teigen, who has been slamming him for months. For example, in January, Trump tweeted that A-list celebrities were “all wanting tix” to the event, but he wanted to keep things focused on “the people.” See Teigen’s response below:

In February, when a federal judged ruled that his travel ban was unconstitutional, he tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” Teigen’s clap back was hilarious:

Teigen is a proud Donald Trump troller, telling USA Today, “I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that.”

Good job, Chrissy!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Chrissy Teigen Gets Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos