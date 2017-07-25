Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rick Ross On Why He Hasn’t Signed A Female Rapper: ‘I Would End Up F**king’

There's more...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Power 106 Cali Christmas 2013! - Anaheim, CA

Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty


The new VH1 series Signed will follow  Rick Ross as he look for new artists to sign to his label. The show has gotten some solid buzz and Ross stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss, but things took an odd turn when the subject of female rappers came up.

Apparently, the music mogul isn’t too hyped about signing a female artist. When Angela Yee asked why he hasn’t explored the femcee talent pool, Ross responded with, “I never did it because I always thought I would end up f*cking the female rapper, f*cking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I got to be honest with you.” He continued, “She’s looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck her a couple of times.”

That’s right, it seems like if you’re a woman with bars, you might have to give up the goods if you want success at MMG.

Angela Yee pushed Ross, bringing up the fact that he’s written for a few female MCs. She even brought Trina‘s name into the conversation, which caused the hosts to question if Ross had a sexual relationship with her. Ross’ response? “She most definitely somebody I would loved to have vibed with on that level, but you know, she had a situation with somebody that was a big homie in my city…I’m just one of those dudes. If you rock with one of my homies, cool. Ima spare you.”

There you have it. If you’re a woman having sex with one of Rick Ross’ friends then maybe he’ll back off and you can have a rap career with MMG. Forget about talent or being able to maintain a professional relationship. Thanks for clarifying, Rozay!

You can watch his full interview with The Breakfast Club below.


 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Rick Ross On Why He Hasn’t Signed A Female Rapper: ‘I Would End Up F**king’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos